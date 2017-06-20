Signing a movie depends on a lot of factors: Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte has been part of many unconventional films and that too from different regions in India. However, the actor says she doesn’t decide on signing a film based on whether it’s a mainstream entertainer or a regional offbeat film. “No matter if it is a mainstream, indie or a foreign film, signing a movie depends on a lot of factors. I can’t compare two films on the basis of one being mainstream and the other being regional. That’s not the criteria for me to choose a film,” says the Badlapur actor.

The actor, who has done movies in multiple languages, feels language shouldn’t be a barrier for actors. So, isn’t language an obstruction when an actor has to emote a difficult scene and is not well versed with it? “I’ve acted in seven languages, out of which three I could fluently speak. I can speak Bengali as I had learnt the language. But I cannot understand Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam and I did movies in those languages. But it can be worked out,” she says.

The actor says that she likes to act in movies that have different languages. “It’s because you understand their culture and how it’s different. You understand how a language can change a particular scene because of its cultural references,” says the Badlapur (2015) actor.

Having said that, it is not easy to do films in languages that an actor doesn’t understand, says Radhika, adding, “In that case, it is difficult to improvise and one has to go with his or her instinct. Once you practise that and take it (the language barrier) out of your head, then you can focus on what you are doing, how you’re emoting and be present in the scene. But I think not being able to improvise and understand every word that the other person is saying makes it a bit difficult. But I think slowly, you begin to learn the language.”

The actor’s upcoming projects are: Padman with Akshar Kumar and Baazaar,co-starring Saif Ali Khan.

