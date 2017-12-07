Simmba poster: Ranveer Singh plays a quirky cop in first film with Rohit Shetty

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took to Twitter on Thursday to announce his next film with Rohit Shetty, Simmba. He shared a poster where a quirky cop can be seen.

Tweeting the poster, he wrote, “SANGRAM BHALERAO aka #Simmba !!!! #RohitShetty @karanjohar @RelianceEnt @DharmaMovies @RSPicturez.”

The film is expected to be a raw action flick made in line with Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham. Even the titles of the films sound similar.

Tamannaah Bhatia is likely to star opposite Ranveer in the movie which might begin shooting soon. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is slated to hit theatres on December 28, 2018.

Ranveer is currently awaiting the release of his controversial upcoming film with Deepika Padukone, Padmavati. Rohit Shetty, on the other hand, is riding high on the success of his latest release, Golmaal Returns.

