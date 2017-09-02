Simran song Single Rehne De: Watch Kangana Ranaut play many roles in the new peppy number

Thanks to her fiery interviews, Kangana Ranaut is always in the news, and that’s going to benefit her film Simran which is scheduled to hit the screens on September 15, 2017.

The makers have released a new song titled Single Rehne De from the film that presents Kangana Ranaut in many avatars. Written by Vayu, the song is a daughter’s appeal to her father about why she wants to remain single in her life. She says she is ready to do everything for him in exchange of her single status.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song is a foot-tapping number voiced by Shalmali Kholgade and Divya Kumar.

Shot like Katy Perry’s music videos, the song is a colour riot and coordinates dance moves make it even more appealing. It’s a peppy number likely to catch attention of the youngsters in discos.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, Simran’s first trailer created quite a buzz, but it’s not yet clear what is Kangana’s character in the film. However, there are hints that she might be playing a troubled character in Simran.

The film seems totally dependent on Kangana and her acting prowess. What films like Katti Batti and Rangoon failed to bring out of Kangana, Simran is likely to explore.