Slut-shaming of celebrities: Bollywood’s female actors hit back at online trolls

Just about everything gets the Internet trolls coming out in hordes these days, and women’s bodies — the one thing in creation that has agitated people since time immemorial — are a favourite target.

‘Slut-shaming’, defined as “the action or fact of stigmatising a woman for engaging in behaviour judged to be promiscuous or sexually provocative”, is the preferred pastime of these twisted Internet trolls, especially when it comes to celebrities. But the good news is that the female celebrities are hitting back at the trolls.

Recent examples of slut-shaming: Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh, for posting a swimsuit photo during Ramzan; Deepika Padukone, for her outfit in a magazine shoot; and Priyanka Chopra, for wearing a dress that revealed her legs during her meeting with PM Narendra Modi in Berlin. Actor Sana Khan was also trolled... not for showing skin, but because she was completely covered up!

Most of these actors gave it back to the trolls in style — either with another photo to shut them up or a cutting reply to put their patriarchal mindset in its place.

Here’s the picture that landed Priyanka Chopra in trouble

Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin🇩🇪 at the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you @narendramodi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning. 🇮🇳 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 1:04am PDT

And soon, she gave it back with this picture

Legs for days.... #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

Actor Richa Chadha, who has always been vocal about her opinion, calls trolls “unhappy and irrelevant” people. “No one gets to dictate how one should dress,” says Richa. “Very often, people who do the most evil things wear only white and are covered from head to toe. The [Indian] Constitution grants [the] liberty to people to wear what they like... or be in the buff. It’s up to the individual,” she quips.

Actor Taapsee Pannu feels that celebs shouldn’t pay any attention to these trolls. “Their aim is not to teach us or tame us; they just want to get through to us by capturing our attention in whatever way possible. By showing them our anger, we’re helping them get what they want. These people are those jobless freaks who have nothing better to do in life. Trolls are not worth our attention,” she says.

Actor Sana Khan, who shared a picture of her seeking Allah’s blessings at Kaaba Sharif, Mecca, faced flak for wearing an abaya. Trolls sniggered that she’d again return to films and wear short clothes, so why bother with the abaya? “I feel people who have nothing to do in life, troll [others]. If they trolled Fatima for wearing a swimsuit during Ramadan (Ramzan) because they found it offensive, why would they troll my picture, in which I am fully covered and am in a place where all desire to be. It’s clear that it’s not about religion; it’s just about putting people down because you have nothing better to do in life,” says Sana.

Check out the picture that got Deepika Padukone trolled

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 7, 2017 at 3:34am PDT

And after just a day, she hit back with another shot from the same photo shoot

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 8, 2017 at 1:55am PDT

There are many who feel that with the advent of social media, it has definitely become easier for celebs and fans to interact, but that lines are being crossed too often. Actor Swara Bhaskar says that technology often reflects the mindset of society. “You can use it for [something] good, but sadly, many misuse it for cheap thrills,” she says. “It’s particularly [true] in the Indian society, where harassment of women is actually considered okay.”

Stating that trolls do such things just to get noticed, Taapsee adds. “When you’re given a certain right [in this case, right of speech and opinion], there will always be a bunch of people who’d exploit it to hurt [other] people or create unnecessary drama. I’ve been coming across such trolls right from the beginning of my career and I’ve been following a clear policy of blocking all of them from day one.”

