Sobhita Dhulipala on her comments against a beauty pageant: I can’t be selectively brave

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala’s latest film Kaalakaandi has hit theatres and she is glad she took up the project. However, her film is not the only thing she’s making news for. The actor’s recent interview about the after-effects of winning a pageant created quite a stir, but she says that she’s not afraid and won’t take her words back.

“I feel I’m a hard person to like. Of all the things I am and am not, I know that I’m not afraid. I can’t be selectively brave. I can’t say something in the heat of the moment and then get scared when people raise their voice against my thoughts,” says Sobhita.

The actor, who made her debut with Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016), says that for some people it is difficult to accept a woman who is beautiful and intelligent. However, this perception will only change when women stop seeking validation from others.

“It’s very easy to sit in a studio and talk about empowerment but it is actually required at the grass-root level where women need to feel sufficient and self-reliant. In the working class, which consists of our housemaids and cooks, women are suppressed at fundamental levels. People share posts on Facebook but are the people who need that kind of support there on social media?” she quips.

She adds, “ People call themselves feminists but when the time comes you act stupid. The day women begin to feel good about themselves, they will truly feel empowered, and only they can do that for themselves. It will happen the day we stop seeking validation.”

