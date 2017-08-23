Soha Ali Khan gives major fitness goals to all moms-to-be
This mom-to-be is inspiring women to work out during pregnancy. Here is a glimpse of the star working out with her baby bumpbollywood Updated: Aug 23, 2017 12:46 IST
Gone are the days when pregnant women used to hide their baby bumps from the world. Today, they are embracing and enjoying their pregnancy. Dressing well and being fit are also equally important during these nine months. While Kareena Kapoor Khan gave mothers major style goals with her maternity fashion, her sister-in-law is showing moms-to-be how to stay fit during these nine months.
Recently, the actor posted a picture on Instagram doing pregnancy exercises and flaunting the bump.