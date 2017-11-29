Soha Ali Khan: Inaaya has met her brother Taimur, but she’s too small to have any playdates with him

Actor Soha Ali Khan is having the time of her life. After becoming mother to a baby girl Innaya, in September this year, Soha has also turned into an author with an upcoming book; her memoir.

The 39-year old says that having a child means that now baby always comes first. “It’s no longer about my life, and that’s the most definitive change! Up until now, I have been independent, and liked very much to be in control of my schedule when it came to going to the gym, and getting minimum 10 hours of sleep every night. I used to look after myself. But now, everything is about her,” quips Soha.

Wishing all the children everywhere and my little munchkin a very happy children’s day. May your innocence continue to inspire us to be better people #happychildrensday pic.twitter.com/dSJvMoBKEi — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) November 14, 2017

“It is difficult for someone like me to relinquish control to someone else. But now Inaaya controls what I eat, when I sleep, whether or not I can watch TV, go out or not - she’s the boss!” adds Soha, who feels lucky that she had her mother, yesteryear actor Sharmila Tagore, to help her out in this new phase of life.

“My mom keeps saying that it’s been such a long time since she became a mother, after I was born. Things have changed completely. She was here for a month after Inaaya was born. She said ‘I will look after the house, your diet and make sure you are healthy’. We have some nurses as well, there’s a doctor and a paediatrician, but ultimately, it’s about me, Kunal (Kemmu; her husband) and Inaaya, and we three are figuring it out together. There are people to guide you. But ultimately, you have to do it all by yourself,” shares Soha, who is married to actor Kunal Kemmu.

Also, with star kids garnering maximum limelight on social media, the latest question on everyone’s mind is — Has Inaaya met her cousin Taimur (son of Soha’s brother Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan) yet? “They have met, of course. But the first time they had met, she was too small, and didn’t recognise people or focus on any one person. It’s lovely when she focuses on your face. Now there’s a bit of recognition.”

Asked if there are plans to have playdates for the kids soon, Soha tells us, “It will take time for that between Taimur and her. They have met on multiple occasions, but we are waiting for her to be old enough, and we are looking forward to that.”

While being a first-time parent can be quite unnerving, Soha is slowly learning how to be an efficient mother. “The first week, you have no idea what’s going on, and you have a bit inkling about why she’s crying - is she cranky, is she hungry or sleepy. It’s exciting to get to that stage when you are more confident,” she signs off.

