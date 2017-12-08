Son Chiraiya: Udta Punjab director’s next is based on the dacoits of Chambal

Bhumi Pednekar says working with her Son Chiraiya director was on her wish list.

She will feature in the movie with actor Sushant Singh Rajput. “I can’t reveal much details about ‘Son Chiraiya’ and that’s the way it is. It’s a difficult film and we are gearing up to shoot it. Abhishek has been on my wish list of directors to work with, so I am really excited about working with him,” Bhumi said on the sidelines of an awards function.

Asked about the preparation for the film, Bhumi said, “The kind of actor I am, I always put in a lot in my character, but Abhishek is such a director who really believes in fine tuning an actor as much as possible. So, there is lot of physical training that I am doing for it and there is also lifestyle change that I have gone through for this film.”

She also said working with an actor like Sushant makes one up their game. “Sushant has been great. I know him for a while now. He is such a phenomenal actor that I am really excited to work with him. It’s always good to work with somebody who is so good because working with an actor like him ups your game as an actor,” said the Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor.

Son Chiraiya revolves around Chambal dacoits and is set in the 1970s. The film will be shot in the Chambal ravines and will roll early next year.