Sonakshi Sinha: Usually, people are in awe of Salman Khan... I’m not!

Actor Sonakshi Sinha debuted in Bollywood with the blockbuster, Dabangg (2010), alongside actor Salman Khan. The two are known to share a close bond, and have often showered praises on each other. Recently, speaking about Salman, Sonakshi shared what it’s like to have a friend in the Bollywood superstar and how unlike many others, she isn’t in awe of him.

Talking to actor Neha Dhupia on the podcast #NoFilterNeha, Sonakshi said, “He (Salman) has literally seen me grow up! From college onwards, that’s when I first met him, and to now... It’s like so normal. Usually, people are in awe of him... I’m not!”

She added that the Sultan (2016) actor is very good with advice. “Honestly, the best advice he has given me is that I should do movies. And here I am.”

Sonakshi was studying fashion at that time Salman encouraged her to give Bollywood a try. “He encouraged me to become fit and join the film industry. I will always be thankful to him,” she said.

The actor also worked with Salman in Dabangg 2 (2012) and is a part of Dabangg 3, which is expected to release next year.

Sonakshi also shared that she wanted to become a singer. “I love singing. It’s something I used to do since I was a child — like, I’d download songs and the lyrics, get them printed, record my voice and put it on CDs and tapes! I’d really enjoy it... Acting is something I never planned, but when it happened to me, I was more than thankful,” added Sonakshi.

