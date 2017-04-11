Sonali Bendre’s car stolen from Mumbai found in Barmer

Sonali Bendre’s Innova car, which was stolen from her house at Bandra in Mumbai, has been found in Barmer in Rajasthan.

In November last year, Dhorimanna police in Barmer seized the car (MS02 CP 2030) during a manhunt to nab drug smugglers and arrested two accused. Subsequent investigation revealed the vehicle is registered in the name of Bendre.

On being informed by the police, Bendre’s lawyer reached Barmer on Monday to seek release of the car from the court. The court later handed over the car to him.

Confirming the development, house officer of Dhorimanna police Suresh Saharan said the car was stolen on October 1 last year. Bendre’s husband Goldi Behal had filed an FIR over the theft with Juhu police on the next day.

The two smugglers arrested with the car have been identified as Bhajanlal Bishnoi and Ranaram Bishnoi. Police also recovered Rs 51 thousand from them. The duo were on their way to purchase “doda,” a derivative of opium, when they were intercepted by police.

Saharan said that it is the usual modus operandi of the drug smugglers to use stolen vehicles for transporting contrabands to mislead police investigation.

He further stated that carjacking gangs provide stolen vehicles to these smugglers.

Union government has banned the use of “doda,” since April last year.

Prior to the ban, use of “doda” was quite common in this part of western Rajasthan. It was sold even through the government authorized shops. But now possession of “doda” is a crime under NDPS Act.

“Doda abuse” is rampant in this part of the desert state, prompting government to ban it as several de-addiction camps it organized failed to achieve desired result.

Abusers, who cannot survive without regular dose of the sedative, now get it from illegal market, albeit on high prices.