 Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar’s reaction to winning National Awards is priceless | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 07, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar’s reaction to winning National Awards is priceless

Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar couldn’t have welcomed their National Awards in a more fun manner. Check out the two stars’ Instagram post.

bollywood Updated: Apr 07, 2017 16:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have a lot to be happy about.(Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar are in a celebratory mood. The actors, both winners of National Film Awards announced on Friday, posted a picture on Instagram to show to their fans how incredibly surprised they are.

Akshay Kumar won the Best Actor award for his film Rustom while Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja won the Best Film (Hindi) on Friday.

“Who would’ve thought!! Shocked and grateful!! All the way from maheshvar!!! #nationalawards #neerja #rustom @akshaykumar,” Sonam wrote with the post.

Sonam and Akshay are currently shooting in Maheshvar for their upcoming film Pad Man. It will be produced by Twinkle Khanna.

Read more

Pad Man tells life story of Tamil Nadu-based social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkin machine.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you