Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar’s reaction to winning National Awards is priceless

Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar are in a celebratory mood. The actors, both winners of National Film Awards announced on Friday, posted a picture on Instagram to show to their fans how incredibly surprised they are.

Who would've thought!! Shocked and grateful!! All the way from maheshvar!!! #nationalawards #neerja #rustom @akshaykumar A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Apr 7, 2017 at 1:10am PDT

Akshay Kumar won the Best Actor award for his film Rustom while Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja won the Best Film (Hindi) on Friday.

“Who would’ve thought!! Shocked and grateful!! All the way from maheshvar!!! #nationalawards #neerja #rustom @akshaykumar,” Sonam wrote with the post.

Sonam and Akshay are currently shooting in Maheshvar for their upcoming film Pad Man. It will be produced by Twinkle Khanna.

Pad Man tells life story of Tamil Nadu-based social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkin machine.

