Sonam Kapoor ‘excited’ for new film on Anuja Chauhan’s The Zoya Factor

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, in a tweet, confirmed that she was working in the big screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel The Zoya Factor.

There had been speculations about Sonam’s involvement with the project for quite some time now. The actor finally said she was a part of the film and looking forward to start the project. “Super excited to work with amazing sister duo Aarti Shetty and Pooja Shetty with brilliant Abhishek Sharma on Anuja Chauhan’s Zoya factor,” wrote Sonam, who will next be seen in Padman alongside Akshay Kumar.

The Zoya Factor is a story about a woman, Zoya Singh Solanki, who works in an advertising agency. She ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team, whom she meets through her job.

Meanwhile, Sonam has also started prepping for Veerey Di Wedding, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhasker.

