Sonam Kapoor has the cutest New Year celebration with Anand Ahuja. See pic

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is currently in London and her latest pics with rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja are the cutest ones you will see today.

In an Insta Story shared by Anand, we can see the two having a fun time at a New Year eve’s party. Sonam and Anand are also seen cutely hugging each other.

via GIPHY

Sonam’s dad Anil Kapoor, when recently asked about his daughter’s equation with Anand, said, “It is not my place to speak about Anand, that is entirely Sonam’s prerogative and I have not known her to speak about her personal life. All I can say is that him and I are both private people and the bond we share is too personal for me to discuss with the media.” Even Sonam had said, “It’s private and I don’t believe in talking about it. I will not hide it but I will not talk about it either.”

On the work front, Sonam is awaiting the release of Akshay Kumar’s Padman that hits theatres on January 26. She will also be soon seen in Veere Di Wedding along side Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more