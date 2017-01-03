Sonam Kapoor posts cute photo with rumoured boyfriend on Instagram

Actor Sonam Kapoor posted a photo on Monday with her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja on Instagram. The photo has both of them popping their heads from cutouts of two chimps with antlers and making funny faces.

Happy new year folks! #keepitreal ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:22am PST

Sonam captioned the photo: ‘Happy new year folks! #keepitreal’

Anand is a Delhi-based businessman who runs clothing line, Bhane. He attended American School before graduating from Wharton Business School.

The two are spotted together at many events. Anand was seen hanging out with Sonam’s friends and family at Anil Kapoor’s birthday party on December 27. Sonam’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor and mom Sunita shared a few pictures on their Instagram accounts where Anand is part of the group posing for pictures.

#family #celeberations #ak60 A photo posted by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:22am PST

Sonam and Anand were also seen together in August at Akshay Kumar’s house when he hosted Hollywood star Will Smith for a dinner.

You damn right it's limited! #FreshPriceTuesdays with the real Fresh Prince! 😍😍😍 #latergram #damnrightitslimited A photo posted by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Aug 29, 2016 at 9:35pm PDT

Till now, Sonam has been very secretive about her love life, always dodging media queries on who she’s dating. Sonam told PTI in an interview in April that she guards her personal life fiercely and does not feel it is necessary to talk about it in public. “There are a lot of other things which make you a whole person besides who you’re dating. My personal life is out there because I’ve always been myself but if you’re talking about personal life as in (context of) boyfriend, then I’ll never talk about it,” said Sonam.

“There are certain things about my life which I keep personal, whether it’s my relationships, I never talk about that. I won’t even tell my parents till I decide it’s serious, not because of anything but I feel there are other things in life which can be talked about,” she added.

