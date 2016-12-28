Sonam Kapoor’s rumoured beau spotted at dad Anil’s birthday bash

Her style statements aside, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is also one of the few in showbiz who’ve successfully managed to keep her private life away from the limelight (dare we say, hidden?). Not any more. For long it was rumoured that she was dating Anand Ahuja, a New Delhi-based design entrepreneur who runs the clothing brand, Bhane.
Tongues are wagging even more now after Anand was seen in a string of pictures on social media where the family is celebrating Anil Kapoor’s 60th birthday in London on Sunday. Sonam’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor and mom Sunita shared a few pictures on their Instagram accounts where Anand is part of the group posing for pictures.
Sample some of them shared by the Kapoor family:
