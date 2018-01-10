Sonam Kapoor seen shopping for jewellery with beau Anand Ahuja’s mother, sparks wedding rumours

Looks like the wedding season in Bollywood isn’t done yet. After December’s fairytale wedding of actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli, there are murmurs of yet another high profile wedding. Anil Kapoor’s daughter Sonam might tie the knot with her beau, Delhi-based entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, according to reports. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, it will be a destination wedding for the actor in Rajasthan this April.

What added fuel to the fire was the Neerja actor accompanying Anand’s mother for jewellery shopping in Kolkata. The duo was spotted at a high-end jewellery shop, Raj Mahtani, in the city recently, reports Indian Express.

The report adds that the fashionable couple is planning an April wedding, to take place at Jaipur’s Umaid Bhawan. The actor, however, is busy with her Bollywood projects. Coming up in January is Akshay Kumar’s PadMan and that will be followed by her home production, Veerey Di Wedding.

On the question of wedding, Sonam reportedly told Pinkvilla, “In my 10 years long career, I have never spoken about my personal life. Veere Di Wedding will release in May and then before that I have Padman and then Dutt too, where do I have time for anything else? I will soon begin shooting for Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s next in February, March.”

While the duo hasn’t openly declared their love for each other, they often share their photos in which they are seen together -- travelling together, partying with friends or just hanging out together -- on social media. Just recently, Sonam and Anand were in Europe, posting pictures from London and later Paris, where they rung in the new year. Anand belongs to a Delhi family, known to be in apparel manufacturing business. He owns a brand called Bhane.

