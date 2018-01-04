 Sonam Kapoor sizzles on Elle magazine cover | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Sonam Kapoor sizzles on Elle magazine cover

The National-award winning star is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a floral top and is all smiles on the cover. Minimal makeup and messy hair perfected the chic and classy look.

bollywood Updated: Jan 04, 2018 18:48 IST
Sonam Kapoor at Ekta Kapoor's pre-Diwali celebration in Mumbai on Oct 17, 2017.
Sonam Kapoor at Ekta Kapoor's pre-Diwali celebration in Mumbai on Oct 17, 2017. (IANS)

Not just ramps and film festivals, fashion icon Sonam Kapoor manages to slay every magazine cover she graces. After gracing the cover of every big magazine of the country, the 32-year-old actor has now taken over the cover of Elle for the January issue.

The official Instagram page of the magazine shared the cover of the magazine and captiond it as, “Beaming bright on our January digital cover, @sonamkapoor perfectly captures our #mood for 2018!”



Meanwhile, Sonam will be next seen in R. Balki’s PadMan alongside Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte. The flick is slated to release on January 26.

