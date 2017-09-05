Sonu Sood: I have been dropped from films to make way for star kids

Actor Sonu Sood, who has completed almost 15 years in the Hindi film industry, still remembers the struggle that he had to undergo during his initial years in Bollywood. “When you are an outsider, no one is ready to meet you or listen to you. People have even said that there are thousands of Sonu Soods out there, and they don’t have time to cater to each one of them,” says Sonu.

The 44-year-old actor, who has worked in films such as Dabangg (2010) and Happy New Year (2014) among others, adds, “Millions of people come every day to Mumbai to fulfil their acting dreams. Being one of them is always tough. Staying with 6-7 people in a paying guest accommodation together, and then finally coming up in life... it’s difficult.”

While star kids are all the rage, and filmmakers are queuing up to launch them, Sonu says that he was often dropped from films during his early years in the film industry to make way for these newcomers. “There have been films where this happened,that things were almost finalised with me, and then I saw new names popping up, but I was always ready for that. My mom used to say that no matter what, whether you achieve your goals or not, stay there (in Mumbai) and work hard. I think her words made me strong and that’s the reason I survived,” says Sonu, who is planning to produce a biopic based on the life of ace badminton player PV Sindhu.

