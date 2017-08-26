Sonu Sood: PV Sindhu and I have so much in common; we work to make our parents proud

Actor Sonu Sood, after venturing into production with the 2016 film Tutak Tutak Tutiya, is now making headlines with his plans about producing a biopic on the life of ace badminton player PV Sindhu.

As soon as the news came out, reports did the rounds that actor Deepika Padukone has been approached to play the lead role. Sonu, however, clarifies that nothing is final yet. “We are in the final stages of writing the script. We are in talks with different actors and directors. I don’t know who will finally play the coveted role, but one thing is for sure — I only want the actor, who will finally give her nod, to say that this is one of the best scripts she has read.”

When asked what aspects of the Olympic silver-medal winner’s life will he focus on, the 44-year-old says, “I want to make an inspirational film, which every parent should take their kids to see and tell them that this is the kind of journey you have to undertake to make it big in life. When I met Sindhu, I realised there was so much we had in common. We both have only one aim in life, and that is to make our parents proud of what we do.”

Sonu also shares that upon congratulating Sindhu on her victory, she told him that “it was her wish to get India the gold.” He adds, “But that’s how life is — you want so many things but you don’t get them sometimes. Her story is something, which deserves to be told on the big screen, right from how she mastered the sport to her moment of glory.”

