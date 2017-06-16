Sonu Sood to play an army officer in J P Dutta’s new war film, Paltan

National Award winning film-maker JP Dutta, who directed Border, is back with his ambitious next project titled Paltan. Though Dutta remain tight-lipped about the details, Paltan will reportedly boast of an exciting ensemble starcast. HT Café has learnt that the veteran film-maker has signed Sonu Sood to be part of his project.

A source reveals, “Sonu’s wish to portray the role of a soldier on the big screen will finally be fulfilled with JP Dutta’s Paltan, which is a war film. Twenty years after making Border, the film-maker is back to doing a war film and this time it promises to be bigger and better. The actor will play a Major who hails from Rajasthan.”

Creative genius #bhauli .. thanks Swati for this 🙏🏽 #bhiyajiismyile #dabangg #chedisingh😎 A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood) on Jun 14, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

Talking about it, Sonu says, “I had wanted to get into the Army but then I decided to pursue engineering and then I go into the movies. But getting into that army uniform was always a high. Even in my acting career, I always thought that it will be a dream come true to play an army officer. I have completely loved and enjoyed all the war films – whether it’s Hindi or English as it gives you a patriotic feeling. I think it’s a huge high for any actor to play a soldier and I am looking forward to starting work on this project.”

Besides Sonu, Arjun Rampal has been signed on for the project. Others actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Pulkit Samrat and Jackie Shroff‘s names have been speculated to be a part of the project.

