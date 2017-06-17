Sooraj Pancholi to star in Prabhu Deva’s next Bollywood film

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi, who made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-backed Hero, will soon be seen in Prabhu Deva’s next directorial project. The film is said to be a remake of a South Indian action film.

The 26-year-old actor announced the news on Twitter by posting a picture with the choreographer-director. “Yes, it’s official! Can’t wait to work with you @prabhudheva sir. I have grown up watching you! Thank u for all the inspiration you have given us,” Sooraj wrote.

Yes it is official! Cant wait to work with you @PDdancing sir I have grown up watching you! Thank u for all the inspiration😊🙏🏼👍🏼 @TSeries pic.twitter.com/UKcW6Dpqyn — Sooraj Pancholi (@soorajpancholi9) June 15, 2017

Sooraj made his Bollywood debut in 2015 film Hero along with Suneil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more