Sooraj Pancholi to star in Prabhu Deva’s next Bollywood film

Filmmaker-actor Prabhudheva is planning to make another Bollywood remake of a south Indian Indian action flick and has roped in Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi for the project. Sooraj made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-backed Hero (2015).

bollywood Updated: Jun 17, 2017 08:48 IST
Sooraj Pancholi
Sooraj Pancholi has been roped in for Prabhudheva’s next film.

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi, who made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-backed Hero, will soon be seen in Prabhu Deva’s next directorial project. The film is said to be a remake of a South Indian action film.

The 26-year-old actor announced the news on Twitter by posting a picture with the choreographer-director. “Yes, it’s official! Can’t wait to work with you @prabhudheva sir. I have grown up watching you! Thank u for all the inspiration you have given us,” Sooraj wrote.

Sooraj made his Bollywood debut in 2015 film Hero along with Suneil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty.

