Split, separate and stay friends the Bollywood way

Be it Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan or Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey, several Bollywood couples are friends despite their split.

So while Sussanne was there at Hrithik’s birthday party this week, Malaika and Arbaaz were recently seen at a family get-together in Goa. Ranvir is acting in Konkona’s directorial debut. Indeed these couples have set a new trend in the celebrity circuit. On what binds them together even after a split, relationship expert, Dr. Kamal Khurana says, “Being celebrities, they might think it’s important to be on cordial terms, as they can’t stay away from public light. (Also), an impact on their public image directly affects their business.”

Happiest happy birthday to you 🎉❤🌈🎶🦋🌟✨😇🎈#sacrecoeur #happiestsoulsaretheprettiest #limitless A photo posted by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on Jan 9, 2017 at 9:32pm PST

After their split, Sussanne had said, “We are parents to two wonderful kids and our responsibility remains to protect and take care of them.” Experts say that children are indeed an important reason for ex-couples staying cordial. “Kids are not responsible for what sort of relationship the couple has. So, in most of the cases, the couple wants to ensure they give a healthy life to their kids irrespective of their conflicts,” says Dr Nisha Khanna, family counsellor.

However, even couples who do not have children together have remained cordial. When filmmaker Pooja Bhatt separated from husband Munish Makhija, she tweeted, “To all those who care & especially those that don’t my husband Munna & Me have decided to part ways after 11 glorious years of marriage. Our split as some might call it is amicable & we hold each other in the highest esteem for now and forever. (sic).”

Happy bday Arbaaz 🎂🍾😘...happiness always A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Aug 4, 2016 at 12:36am PDT

Even TV host Raghu Ram, who separated from wife Sugandha Garg wrote online, “Thanks! But we’re not a couple anymore. I lost my wife but found my friend back. And I’m very happy.” Raghu was later quoted saying in an interview, “Our relationship has changed over time. The disconnect was bound to happen. The time we spent apart was too much, and the time we spent together wasn’t enough to sustain our connection. It’s better to be in each other’s lives as friends instead.”

Another estranged couple Konkona and Ranvir showed a totally new bond, with Ranvir is acting in Konkona’s film Death In The Gunj. Announcing their separation, Konkona had tweeted in September 2015, “Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son (Haroon). Will appreciate your support. Thank you.”

Experts feel collaborating at work after a split is indeed a sign of a mature relationship. “It might be a bit difficult when you collaborate for work with your former partner but if you have overcome those emotions of love and moved on in life, then it becomes only a professional association. I feel it’s really mature if you can keep your personal and professional preferences separate and work with an ex-partner without any awkwardness,” adds Khanna.

Khurana concludes, “Once the couple accepts each other’s differences, they can mutually decide how they want to be in the future. Some couples are okay being friends.”

