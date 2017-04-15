Srijit Mukherji says he wants to work with Vidya Balan in every film that he makes

Actor Vidya Balan has got another admirer in National award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji. All praises for her, Srijit says it’s a director’s delight to work with an ace actor like Vidya. The filmmaker, who has directed Vidya in his debut Bollywood directorial, Begum Jaan, also adds that Vidya has given an award-winning performance in the film.

“I want to work with Vidya in every film of mine [now]. The kind of intensity she brings to the screen with her performance, is extraordinary,” says Srijit.

Talking about Vidya’s character in the film, Srijit shares that the nuances she brought to the character can’t go unnoticed. “There are many layers to her character. While she is a strong individual, there are times when she is attractive and feminine too. There is also a maternal side to her character. She has performed the role so brilliantly. I’d say she has definitely given an award-winning performance,” adds the National award-winning director.

Srijit says he would love to work with Vidya again.

Meanwhile, Srijit is gearing up for his second Kakababu installment with Prosenjit Chatterjee. The director is excited because the film titled Pahar Churaye Atonko is going to be the first ever Bengali 3D film. It will be shot in Swtizerland. After the shooting gets over in July, Srijit will start working on his second Hindi film.

Ask him about the film and whether he plans to cast Vidya in it, Srijit quips, “I won’t divulge much right now except that it’s a film set in modern times. As far as working with Vidya is concerned, I would love to work with her again. But for that I need to have a proper character sketch. I can’t waste an actor of her potential and talent.”

