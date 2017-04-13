Srijit saw my evil side when I thought I wouldn’t get Begum Jaan: Chunky Pandey

Chunky Pandey has stunned everyone as the menacing guy in Begum Jaan trailer. The actor, however, he claimed he was not sure if he would get that part in the film.

Chunky plays a negative role in Begum Jaan.

“After the release of Housefull, I was auditioning for Begum Jaan and people on the sets were asking me to say dialogues like Aakhri Pasta (his character in ‘Housefull’). At the back of my mind I thought I would not get the film,” Chunky said.

“But Srijit was sure he wanted me to play this evil part. He wanted me to lose real Chunky Pandey... he wanted the world to see my evil side. He saw the evilness in me and he wanted to bring that out in Begum Jaan,” he further said.

Chunky, who is known for his comic timing, is playing a villainous character of Kabir in the Vidya Balan starrer but the actor says it was not tough for him to get into the dark zone. “He is not a villain... this is the face of evil. Evil will always exist in this world. I always had a wicked streak in me, the sadist side in me also comes in my comedy films. But to do something like this is crazy. It came very naturally to me and I am most scared about that,” he said.

Sporting a bald pate, kohl-lined eyes and tobacco- stained teeth, Chunky reveals his wife failed to recognise him in this new avatar. “My wife couldn’t recognise me. The whole personality has changed. She always thought I am a villain and I had to prove her right so I did Begum Jaan,” he said.

“I was little resistant (about the look) after seeing myself I was happy. You don’t get a film like Begum Jaan everyday in your career. Srijit compelled me to lose my identity, with this creepy, almost-bald look. I was earlier asked to cut my hair short, later Srijit just took all my hair off he also asked me to shave off my eyebrows. I told him no as I was travelling for work and could be stopped at immigration,” he added.

He believes his ‘repulsive role’ will get him critical acclaim, something he says he misses since his Tezaab days.

Bollywood actors Gauhar Khan, Vidya Balan, Pallavi Sharda during the promotion of film Begum Jaan in New Delhi. (PTI)

The film also features Naseeruddin Shah, Rajat Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi and Gauahar Khan. Calling them power house performers, Chunky said, “These are actors with whom you have to be on your toes. You have to up your performance. I had to be best. It was a delight to work with them.”

Srijit’s 1947-set film Begum Jaan which is a remake of his Bengali movie “Rajkahini, will release this Friday.

