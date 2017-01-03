SRK or Salman? Priyanka or Deepika? Who is Twitter’s most talked-about of 2016?

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has emerged as the most talked about celebrity on social networking site Twitter.

Shah Rukh left Salman Khan behind to top the male celebrity of the year list with 36% share of the conversations. Salman had an 18% share, a press release issued said.

Gen-next star Varun Dhawan also made it to the list, followed by Akshay Kumar and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Others on the list include Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

Among the actresses it was Priyanka Chopra who emerged as the most talked about female star in 2016 on Twitter with a 23% share among the top 10, followed by Alia Bhatt with an 18% share.

Others on the list are Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Kajol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Sunny Leone.

The rating is done on the basis of the actors’ account handle mentions.

Content-driven films such as Shahid Kapoor’s Udta Punjab and Alia Bhatt starrer Dear Zindagi emerged as some of the most spoken about films on Twitter along with mass blockbusters like Salman Khan’s Sultan. While Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay were some of the most talked about movies, films Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi centered around serious issues like substance abuse and mental health, also made it to the top five most spoken about films list of 2016.

Sultan led the conversation charts with 25% share among the top 10 most spoken about films of 2016, followed by Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with a 15% share.

Akshay Kumar’s two movies Rustom and Airlift, Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan, Aditya Chopra’s directorial venture Befikre, Aamir Khan’s Dangal are the other films that featured in the top ten most spoken about films of 2016 on Twitter.

