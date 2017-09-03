Star kids get spotted, not an actor who has been around for 10 years: Pankaj Tripathi

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who has been a part of many films such as Fukrey (2013) Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) and the recent hit Bareilly Ki Barfi, feels that the audience today is so fascinated by the aura of a star, that they fail to appreciate real art. “Our country wants big stars in every field —politics mein bhi star chahiye, cricket mein bhi aur cinema mein toh chahiye hi chahiye! People are attracted towards things which are more popular than real,” he says. “However, it is not necessary that every popular thing will be good too. Singers in our country who have real knowledge about their art are still unknown. I believe it’s our education system which fails to teach students how to appreciate art,” adds the 40-year old, who will also be seen in the upcoming comedy film Fukrey Returns.

Not just stars, there’s hype around their kids too, says Pankaj. “Every other day, I see photos of star kids that they were spotted here and there. I have been in the industry for over 10 years now. Mujhe toh koi spot nahi karta! Spot hona asaan hai, to gain respect, you need to have the know-how of your craft,” says Pankaj.

Follow @htshowbiz for more