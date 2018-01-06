Step inside Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s Rs 21 crore Mumbai apartment. See pics

We’ve seen what Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s new Mumbai apartment looks like, Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra have offered glimpses inside their luxury homes, and now fresh images of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s Rs 21 crore apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla complex have been shared online.

In an Architectural Digest spread, pictures of the luxury apartment, which the Bollywood power couple are said to have purchased in 2015, showcase an opulent home. The 5500 square foot home costs Rs 38,000 per sq ft. The Signia Isles building has been designed by Talati Panthaky Associates, according to the report. Sonam Kapoor is also said to have spent upwards of Rs 35 crore on an apartment in the same complex.

Aishwarya and Abhishek currently reside in the Bachchan family home Jalsa, in Juhu. They also own homes on the 37th floor of Skylark Towers located on Annie Besant Road in Worli, Mumbai and a palatial villa in Dubai’s Sanctuary Falls in Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Here are some images:

Follow @htshowbiz for more