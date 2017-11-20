Student of the Year 2: Karan Johar unveils first poster starring Tiger Shroff, but who’s the female lead?

Karan Johar on Monday unveiled the first poster of Student of the Year 2, a sequel to his 2012 romantic comedy starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The new film will star Tiger Shroff but the female lead has been kept a secret. Rumours suggest that Disha Patani or Ananya Panday are in the running.

In the poster, we see Tiger reclining on the film’s title. The tagline reads, “Admissions open, 2018.”

Punit Malhotra will take over from Johar as director. Johar will produce through his Dharma Productions banner. He tweeted, “The FRANCHISE continues!!!! The college opens its doors to a new Student! @iTIGERSHROFF #StudentOfTheYear2 directed by @punitdmalhotra @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 ....”

As far as Tiger’s female co-star in the film is concerned, everyone from Sara Ali Khan to Disha Patani to Ananya Panday have been mentioned. Sara has since gone on to sign for Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. It will mark her Bollywood debut.

The first film, which went on to make Rs 70 crore at the box office, celebrated its 5 year anniversary on October 20.

