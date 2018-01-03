Subah Subah: Kartik, Nushrat, Sunny head to Rishikesh in new Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety song
Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh are in mood for a road trip in the new song from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.bollywood Updated: Jan 03, 2018 13:55 IST
After giving us a party anthem with Dil Chori, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has released the perfect song to play on a road trip. Subah Subah, sung by Arijit Singh and Prakriti Kakar, is a song about budding romance.
Director Luv Ranjan shared the song on Twitter on Wednesday. “@sudhir_dop You have done it again. You make us look better. Dil se Shukriya,” he wrote as he thanked his cinematographer, Sudhir Chaudhary.
The glossy song begins with Nushrat Bharucha’s Sweety and Sunny Singh’s Titu getting engaged. The two then head to Rishikesh for a road trip with Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu.They go river rafting, enjoy a bonfire party and play Holi on the Lakshman Jhula.
The song, composed by Amaal Malik, reminds us The Chainsmokers’ fever has still not subsided. Check it out:
Luv has previously made Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 with Kartik and Nushrat. Sunny joined the team for the second film.
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety releases on February 9.
Follow @htshowbiz for more