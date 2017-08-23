Suniel Shetty’s badass avatar in A Gentleman revealed

With just three days left for the release of the film, the makers of A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky are leaving no stones unturned have spilled the beans on film’s antagonist, Suniel Shetty’s role.

After three years, the 56-year-old is back in action as a colonel in A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky, revealed its directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

Sidharth and Jacqueline in a still from A Gentleman.

While talking about Shetty’s role, co-director of the film Nidimoru said, “We really wanted him and I, personally really like his role. He had not done a film for quite a while and when he read the script, he also loved it. He plays the role of a colonel, but not an active one and is hunting for Rishi”.

Explaining further, movie’s co-director Krishna D.K stated that the Dhadkan star is like a godfather to Sidharth’s character (Rishi).

While sharing his experience of working with the 56-year-old actor, he said, film’s lead actor Sidharth Malhotra said, “He’s one of the nicest guys to work within the industry. He is really fit for his age.”

It would be interesting to witness the evergreen actor Suniel Shetty share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in Raj and DK’s action comedy.

The trailer of the film has intrigued everyone with its powerful action and light-hearted comedy.

The movie, which is produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by directors Raj & D.K, is all set to hit the theatres on August 25.

