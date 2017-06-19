Suniel Shetty says that he would love to see younger actors in the Dhadkan remake

In his career spanning over 25 years, actor Suniel Shetty has been a part of close to 100 films. He started off as an action hero and then eventually was a part of some iconic comedy films. But Suniel says that it would be great if his film Dhadkan (2000) for which he won an award for his negative portrayal would be remade.

Keep the pace of your life in your hand. Important to slow down & contemplate once in a while #IndiasAsliChampion #HaiDam @andtvofficial @skmfotography @navin.p.shetty @specsnshades A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:31pm PDT

“I would love to see Dhadkan being remade with the actors from the younger lot. It was a great story and is a very special film and since love is an emotion that works universally, it will work even today. But of course, it has to be done with young actors as no one wants to see us oldies romancing anymore (laughs). I won’t take takes of the actors who can be a part of the remake because everyone is so good but it will be impossible to find someone as passionate as the director, Dharmesh Darshan. The film wouldn’t have been what it was, if it weren’t for him. His dedication to his craft is unfathomable,” Suniel says as he reminisces the film also starring Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar.

His daughter Athiya Shetty is a film old in Bollywood and son Ahan is gearing up to make his debut. But, the father-daughter duo has already been offered scripts together.

Happy birthday to my hero, my inspiration and undoubtedly the most beautiful soul. I love you Papaaaaaaaa❤️ Thank you for being my strength. #MyDaddyStrongest 5⃣5⃣ @suniel.shetty A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on Aug 10, 2016 at 11:04pm PDT

“I have been offered films with Athiya but none of them have struck a chord. If something great comes our way, we would definitely be excited about working together. But after so many years, I have realised that less is more for me. I want to do less work in films that will create more impact”, the Main Hoon Na (2004) actor says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more