Sunny Deol on being part of 100-crore club: My dad and I never spoke about it and we were respected

Having witnessed two of his biggest films clash at the box office with Aamir Khan’s movies — Ghayal with Dil in 1990 and Gadar with Lagaan in 2001 — actor Sunny Deol is certainly not new to the concept of box office battles. This year, his film Poster Boys released on the same day — September 8 — as Arjun Rampal’s Daddy. However, Sunny, son of veteran Dharmendra, prefers to count himself among the old school actors, who never worried about box office clashes or got involved in the number game after their films released.

He says, “I don’t think clashes made any difference back then, and neither did they have any significance even when my dad was active in films. It’s just hype created for people to talk about.”

Amid several films racing to make it to the highly touted 100 crore club nowadays, Sunny says that it has never been his game plan. Asked if he hopes that his films, too, cross the 100 crore mark, the actor adds, “We, my dad and I, have done it years and years ago. The difference is that we never spoke about it at that time, and so we were respected. In those days, nobody fought. Now, actors and filmmakers talk about it and they are all fighting for it.”

Talking about how big the number game has become these days, Sunny says that people no longer go to theatres to enjoy a film. “They go in large numbers to watch a film and if they don’t like it, it doesn’t matter to them. It’s just a part of their conversation: ‘Oh, I also went to see it’. It’s no longer restricted to the desire to see something because it might make you feel nice. All these things are gone, and number game has taken over.”

Sunny maintains that all these years, all he has focused on as an actor is to do great cinema. “That’s how I want to be known. I’ve never bothered about where and how it happens. I didn’t even know when [my] films were a hit or how big they had become. I never sat down and planned my way ahead. So, it’s best to go on and keep moving ahead if you want to enjoy it,” signs off Sunny.

