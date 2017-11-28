Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber promote animal-free fashion. See pic and video

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber are always vocal about the animal rights. They are star campaigners for People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals, PETA. There new photoshoot is a clear proof how much they feel about the cause.

On Tuesday, PETA posted a photo on Twitter with the caption, “Ink, Not Mink,” with Leone and Weber posing nude for it.

PETA also posted a video in which they can be seen voicing on the behalf of voiceless. They believe that the wildlife has been exploited beyond necessity and resources should be used more judicially.

Sunny Leone remains in the news for her style statements and the fun she has on the sets of her films.

Recently, a video in which an unsuspecting Sunny Leone was seen jumping about as a snake was dropped on her went viral. Sunday was when she posted her answer and she sure thinks revenge is a dish best served sweet.

My team played a prank on me on set!! @sunnyrajani @tomasmoucka mofos!!!!!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Nov 25, 2017 at 4:46am PST

My revenge!!! Hahahahahaha @sunnyrajani this is what you get when you mess with me!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Nov 26, 2017 at 4:36am PST

Sunny Leone was last seen in a song from Sanjay Dutt-starrer Bhoomi.