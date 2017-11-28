Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber promote animal-free fashion. See pic and video
On Tuesday, PETA posted a photo on Twitter with the caption, “Ink, Not Mink,” with Leone and Weber posing nude for it.bollywood Updated: Nov 28, 2017 20:03 IST
Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber are always vocal about the animal rights. They are star campaigners for People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals, PETA. There new photoshoot is a clear proof how much they feel about the cause.
Stunning beauty @SunnyLeone and her husband @DanielWeber99 in new PETA campaign promote animal-free fashion. https://t.co/egUvr9xaHF— PETA India (@PetaIndia) November 28, 2017
Thanks @subisamuel for this beautiful shot.
Thanks @hitendra1480 for styling & #TomasMoucka for hair & make-up. pic.twitter.com/polWc6EGQB
PETA also posted a video in which they can be seen voicing on the behalf of voiceless. They believe that the wildlife has been exploited beyond necessity and resources should be used more judicially.
WATCH why @SunnyLeone and @DanielWeber99 want you all to choose animal-free fashion: #WearYourOwnSkin #NotOursToWear pic.twitter.com/OFF8iFK1B3— PETA India (@PetaIndia) November 28, 2017
Sunny Leone remains in the news for her style statements and the fun she has on the sets of her films.
Recently, a video in which an unsuspecting Sunny Leone was seen jumping about as a snake was dropped on her went viral. Sunday was when she posted her answer and she sure thinks revenge is a dish best served sweet.
Here are the two videos:
Sunny Leone was last seen in a song from Sanjay Dutt-starrer Bhoomi.