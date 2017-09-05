Sunny Leone enjoys knitting and painting when she is not facing the camera

Sunny Leone has many talents besides acting, for instance, painting and knitting! And knitting is something she used to indulge in every now and then, even when with her Bollywood colleagues, but not anymore. Reason: They made fun of her.

“I don’t knit in public anymore, because one time, I was working on something on the plane and one of the actors I was with made fun of me. Actually, a couple of them have made fun of me. So, I got really embarrassed and I was like, ‘Fine, I won’t do it in front of people,’” Sunny told actor Neha Dhupia on her podcast #NoFilterNeha.

As for painting, some of her creations adorn the walls in her house in the United States of America. “Well, I paint. I paint like large abstract paintings. I don’t have them here [in India], there at home in the US,” Sunny told Neha.

The Indo-Canadian pornstar-turned-Bollywood actor entered the Hindi film industry in 2012 with Jism 2. Has she managed to make “real friends” in Bollywood, asked Neha. “Probably not!” said Sunny, adding, “I mean, I made really nice friends with people that I have worked with, and I know it sounds weird but where else am I going to meet people. I only meet people when I’m working with them. I’m not part of some social group or club so it’s not like I’m meeting people and what I find is that people get so weird and shallow that it’s not me that they want to get to know, it’s someone else.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sunny has done an item number, Trippy Trippy, in actor Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film, Bhoomi.

