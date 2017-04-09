Sunny Leone: I’m shy by nature, an introvert, and Shah Rukh Khan helped me open up

Sunny Leone doesn’t give two hoots what people say about her. She believes in living on the edge and taking life as it comes. This year, when Sunny got to do an item song, Laila Main Laila, in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees, she felt this was a once-in-a-lifetime moment. And why not! Despite having just one song in the film, she got to be part of all promotional activities along with Shah Rukh Khan. Has it upped her Bollywood game? Sunny gushes, “It has been an incredible journey, one that I could never imagine. I believe when you work with amazing actors on great projects, doors do open.”

While many might think that Sunny is a total extrovert, given her bold roles and item songs for Bollywood films, the 35-year-old reveals that she’s quite the opposite. “During the promotions (of Raees) and the whole experience, I’ve learnt how to open up to meeting people. I’m a shy person by nature, an introvert… and Shah Rukh Khan helped me to meet new people,” says Sunny.

Besides Shah Rukh, another Khan that Sunny can’t resist talking about is Mr Perfectionist, Aamir. Reportedly, Sunny has hired Aamir’s acting coach to help her hone her skills and become a better performer. Confirming that, she says, “Yes, I’ve hired [Aamir’s] coach for certain projects. He has helped me out a lot with learning Hindi and also testing myself in new areas.”

In the past, Sunny had expressed her wish to work with Aamir but doubted whether he’d agree, though Aamir replied saying that he wouldn’t have any problems teaming up with her. Was this the reason for hiring his acting coach? “Not really!” says Sunny. “Aamir was the first person I met with whom I felt comfortable asking for advice. I also wanted to ask someone who wasn’t going to make me run around — I have met a lot of people in this industry who’d say they knew what was best, but it wasn’t the best for me, though it might be best for their self-interest. Aamir is not like that, nor is his wife, or anyone I have met from his team.”

Having shared screen space with actors Randeep Hooda, Jay Bhanushali, Shah Rukh Khan and Ram Kapoor, the actor will be seen romancing Arbaaz Khan in her next film. Is working with Salman Khan on her wishlist soon? “I think anyone would want that! Whether it happens or not only the future will tell,” Sunny says. “But working with his brother (Arbaaz) was great fun. Arbaaz and I can talk for hours nonstop. I’ve followed through with wisdom that he has shared.”

