Sunny Leone’s team member threw a snake on her. Watch her reaction

Are you scared of snakes and other slithery reptiles? Well, Sunny Leone is too. She posted a video on Instagram and wrote, “My team played a prank on me on set!! @sunnyrajani @tomasmoucka mofos!!!!!!”

In the video, we see Sunny is busy as she is getting ready for her shoot. Then, we see Sunny Rajani come closer to Sunny with a slithering snake in his hand. Sunny still doesn’t have a clue. She probably heard the hiss and she turns to see the snake, which Rajani then throws on her. She must have been scared witless as she yells out, throws the snake away and runs behind Rajani. Sunny’s spontaneous response is hilarious!

Watch | Sunny Leone’s tryst with snake

My team played a prank on me on set!! @sunnyrajani @tomasmoucka mofos!!!!!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Nov 25, 2017 at 4:46am PST

On the work front, Sunny Leone is looking forward to the release of Tera Intezaar, which also stars Arbaaz Khan. She is busy shooting for her TV shows, ads and is simultaneously promoting her film as well. She was also at the Bigg Boss 11 house, where she met the housemates. The film is set to release on December 1.

Sunny recently celebrated her daughter Nisha’s birthday in Disneyland in October. Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber had adopted the baby girl from Latur, Maharashtra in July. Since then, the two have posting adorable pictures of their daughter.

