Sunny Leone takes Deepika Padukone’s slot: Not Padmavati, Tera Intezaar to release on Dec 1

After producers of Padmavati announced a delay in the release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, the Bollywood release calendar has changed drastically. While Sunny Leone’s Tera Intezaar took Padmavati’s original release date (December 1), Richa Chadda’s Fukrey Returns returned to its original slot of December 8.

After facing threats of vandalism and violence in theatres, Padmavati was in trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the makers announced they deferred the film’s release voluntarily. The announcement, however, has not stopped the protests against the film and clamour for a ban on it. While Deepika essays the titular role of queen Padmini, Ranveer Singh plays Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor is Deepika’s onscreen husband and Rajput king, Maharawal Ratan Singh.

“It was always meant to be December 8. Even our teaser said 8th. But we moved up as Padmavati was shifted to December 1 and we needed a 2-week gap. Now that there is no movie on December 1 we are going back to our original plan,” Ritesh Sidhwani of Tera Intezaar producers, Excel Entertainment, said.

Interestingly,the latest poster of Fukrey Returns with the new release date shows the lead characters offering their heads on plates.

Protesters against Padmavati have not only demanded a ban on the film, some of them have even announced bounties on Deepika and Bhansali’s heads. A Meerut youth from Rajput community first announced a Rs 5 crore bounty for beheading Padukone and Bhansali. He was then “congratulated” by BJP’s Haryana chief media coordinator Suraj Pal Amu who also announced Rs 10 crore bounty. “I want to congratulate the Meerut youth for announcing Rs 5 crore bounty for beheading Deepika, and Bhansali. We will reward the ones beheading them with Rs 10 crore, and also take care of their family’s needs,” he said. Legal action has been taken against Amu.

Reportedly, other films slated for early 2018 are also planning to release this Decmber. Salman Khan’s film, Tiger Zinda hai, releases on December 22.

