Sunny Leone takes revenge on man who threw a snake on her. Watch video

Mess with Sunny Leone at your own risk. Crew member on her next film, Sunny Rajani, tried a nasty trick on the actor. If you thought, she would let it go, forget it. Sunny Leone is up for revenge.

On Friday, a video in which an unsuspecting Sunny Leone was seen jumping about as a snake was dropped on her was going viral. Sunday was when she posted her answer and she sure thinks revenge is a dish best served sweet.

The pretty actor took to Twitter to share a video in which she exacts her revenge by clandestinely plastering an unsuspecting Sunny (oh, he too Sunny!) with two chocolate cakes. Watch as she talks to the camera, saying: “Revenge is like sweet success.” A stunned Sunny starts to chase the ‘pretty’ Sunny in the midst of much mirth and laughter.

My revenge!!! Hahahahahaha @yofrankay this is what you get when you mess with me!! pic.twitter.com/umUxEiVhPF — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) November 26, 2017

Post that, the duo had a gala time discussing how they laughed, with Rajani saying how he couldn’t stop laughing about how he chased her. A sporting Sunny too added that they were on the prowl for their next victim. Sunny also added that Rajani was better at pulling a prank than her.

I still cant stop laughing!!! The way we ran!!!hahhaahahahahahha https://t.co/8dZalwsgsq — Sunny Rajani (@yofrankay) November 26, 2017

We are so crazy!! Lol the hunt begins for the next victim! Hahaha https://t.co/BBDFA8IqvG — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) November 26, 2017

I wouldn’t want to win, cant eat anymore cake I’m full😜😜😜😜😜 https://t.co/s2f5qtDhDO — Sunny Rajani (@yofrankay) November 26, 2017

This after Rajani had played a prank on her by dropping a fake snake on Sunny as she went through her script. A shocked Sunny was seen jumping off the chair, with arms and legs flailing.

Meanwhile, Sunny is preparing for the release of her next film, Tera Intezaar which also stars Arbaaz Khan. The film is set to release on December 1. Apart from films, her bag is full what with TV shows and ads deals. She was recently at the Bigg Boss 11 house, where she met the housemates.

In between all this, Sunny routinely posts pictures of a baby girl Nisha, who she and her husband Daniel Weber adopted a while back. In fact, the actor was in Disneyland in October to celebrate Nisha’s birthday.

