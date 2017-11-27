 Sunny Leone takes revenge on man who threw a snake on her. Watch video | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Sunny Leone takes revenge on man who threw a snake on her. Watch video

Never mess with Sunny Leone. The actor took to Twitter to share a video in which she exacts her revenge by clandestinely plastering an unsuspecting Sunny Rajani with two chocolate cakes.

bollywood Updated: Nov 27, 2017 10:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Sunny Leone gets back at Sunny Rajani, her crew member, who had earlier tried the ‘snake prank’ on her.
Mess with Sunny Leone at your own risk. Crew member on her next film, Sunny Rajani, tried a nasty trick on the actor. If you thought, she would let it go, forget it. Sunny Leone is up for revenge.

On Friday, a video in which an unsuspecting Sunny Leone was seen jumping about as a snake was dropped on her was going viral. Sunday was when she posted her answer and she sure thinks revenge is a dish best served sweet.

The pretty actor took to Twitter to share a video in which she exacts her revenge by clandestinely plastering an unsuspecting Sunny (oh, he too Sunny!) with two chocolate cakes. Watch as she talks to the camera, saying: “Revenge is like sweet success.” A stunned Sunny starts to chase the ‘pretty’ Sunny in the midst of much mirth and laughter.

Post that, the duo had a gala time discussing how they laughed, with Rajani saying how he couldn’t stop laughing about how he chased her. A sporting Sunny too added that they were on the prowl for their next victim. Sunny also added that Rajani was better at pulling a prank than her.

This after Rajani had played a prank on her by dropping a fake snake on Sunny as she went through her script. A shocked Sunny was seen jumping off the chair, with arms and legs flailing.

Meanwhile, Sunny is preparing for the release of her next film, Tera Intezaar which also stars Arbaaz Khan. The film is set to release on December 1. Apart from films, her bag is full what with TV shows and ads deals. She was recently at the Bigg Boss 11 house, where she met the housemates.

In between all this, Sunny routinely posts pictures of a baby girl Nisha, who she and her husband Daniel Weber adopted a while back. In fact, the actor was in Disneyland in October to celebrate Nisha’s birthday.

