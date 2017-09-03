Sunny Leone: Too consumed with Nisha to look at what people have said about us

Sunny Leone doesn’t care about online trolls. The 36-year-old Bollywood actor, who adopted a baby girl, named Nisha, along with her husband, Daniel Weber, was trolled on Twitter — many of the tweets made barely veiled references to Sunny’s previous career in the adult cinema industry in the West; some sniggered at the fact that the baby was dark-skinned while Sunny and Daniel were light-skinned.

However, Sunny says that she is “too busy” having fun with the newest addition to her family, and doesn’t have time to focus on trolls. “Honestly, I haven’t seen what people have written online. I’m busy doing what I think most parents would do, and that is be completely consumed by the new person in their life,” says Sunny, who will soon be seen in Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film, Bhoomi, with an item number, Trippy Trippy.

Social media trolls questioned everything from Sunny’s ability to be a good mother to why she decided to adopt instead of giving birth. To say that the comments were vulgar is an understatement. Sunny remains unfazed. She says, “I’m not bothered by them. If I were concerned about what’s happening online, I think maybe that’s something that should have been questioned,” she says.

‘I have been really busy with my new family. We’re trying to make this little angel of a baby comfortable with us. She’s really very happy right now, and right now that’s all that matters to me’ — Sunny Leone

The couple adopted 22-month-old Nisha, now named Nisha Kaur Weber — the ‘Kaur’ is a nod to Sunny’s Sikh heritage — from Latur, Maharashtra, after a wait of two years to be matched with a baby.

It has been a busy one month since Nisha came home. “I have been really busy with my new family. We’re trying to make this little angel of a baby comfortable with us. She’s really very happy right now, and right now that’s all that matters to me,” says Sunny.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Sunny had said, “For us, it was about starting a family and I might not [have a biological child] because of our schedules and so many other things but we both thought, ‘Why don’t we just adopt?’”

Follow @htshowbiz for more