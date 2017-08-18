Mhysa! Sunny Leone gets compared to Khaleesi in Twitter reaction to her Kochi fans

Sunny Leone posted an unbelievable picture on Thursday from her trip to Kochi where she had gone to inaugurate a new mobile store. The picture has now become a trending topic on the internet. In the picture, her car can barely be spotted in a sea of fans who turned up to see her.

“My car in literally a sea of love in Kochi Kerala!! Thanks,” she wrote with the post.

My car in literally a sea of love in Kochi Kerala!! Thanks #fone4 pic.twitter.com/lLHTo8GyrC — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

Her car can be seen surrounded by thousands of fans underneath an under-construction metro line.

The police had quite a difficult time in regulating the crowd. An owner of a mobile store and 100 others were booked by the city police on charges of blocking a road here for hours.

The actor, who has quite a large fan following even on her social media handles, was perhaps not expecting such a huge turnout. People on Twitter, just as surprised as her, have several memes for it. Some are comparing her to Khaleesi, the Mother of Dragons from Game of Thrones, who was surrounded and called ‘Mhysa’ by a horde of slaves she freed from chains.

Sunny Leone has gone to Kerala & basically become Khaleesi. pic.twitter.com/AMbASIyc9d — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) August 17, 2017

Sunny’s husband, Daniel Weber did not miss out on the opportunity to share a hilarious meme. He compared the turnout on US President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama’s inauguration ceremony to the crowd assembled for Sunny.

Here are some more:

BJP'S meeting at kerala had 10 ppl

Sunny's arrival had 10 lakh ppl

So what now sunny has all the potential to win elections to become MP! — தமிழ் மகன். (@anubharathtweet) August 18, 2017

Trending pic on Internet 😂



Die hard fan of @SunnyLeone ❤ pic.twitter.com/gpIsgwQEs7 — Skycinemas (@skycinemas) August 18, 2017

@evamkarthik You were right..The only thing that's works in North and South is "The" Sunny Leone macha #SunnyleoneInKochi — Farzan (@itsFARZAN) August 18, 2017

Sunny was recently seen in a song from Baadshaho with Emraan Hashmi. She will also be seen in a special number in Sanjay Dutt-starrer Bhoomi.

The actor and her husband also adopted a 21-month-old baby girl recently from Latur in Maharashtra, Nisha. Sunny has a fan base of more than 10 million on Instagram.

Follow @htshowbiz for more