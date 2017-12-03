Super 30: Is Hrithik Roshan a good choice to play mathematician Anand Kumar?

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who will be seen as Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar in a biopic titled Super 30, says it’s an exciting role as teachers are the stars in everyone’s lives. The biopic, which is being helmed by Vikas Bahl, will showcase the life of the mathematician, who trains 30 deserving, economically backward students for IIT-JEE -- the entrance exams of IIT -- each year, with a commendable success rate.

“I am very excited because I am on the heels of doing a very inspiring film called Super 30,” Hrithik said on the sideline of the Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards 2017 on Friday. I feel one of the most glamorous thing and the biggest stars we have in our life are our teachers because they educate and help in progress of human species,” he added.

One of the stylish stars of Bollywood, Hrithik was asked about his personal style statement and whom he looks up to as a style icon. He said, “It’s a difficult question because I feel I don’t have a personal style statement. I look up to people for other things and not necessarily for style. I think what inspires me and what I find very stylish is confidence. I feel confidence is one thing that comes from your accomplishments and accomplishments come from hard work. So in short, if you work hard, you will eventually look stylish.”

Hrithik’s last big screen outing was Sanjay Gupta’s Kaabil with Yami Gautam.