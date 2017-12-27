Surveen Chawla announces she’s married, two years after secret wedding in Italy. See pic

Even as India is fixated with the wedding of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, actor Surveen Chawla quietly announced her marriage on social media. The actor shared a photo with husband Akshay Thakker on her Twitter page.

She wrote with the photo, “And just like that, right in the middle of an extra-ordinary life, love gave us a fairy tale??... #Married #bliss #EternalLove #GiveUsYourLove&Blessings.” However, the couple has not married recently. According to reports, they tied the knot in 2015 in Italy but have chosen to announce it now.

She tied the knot to businessman Akshay Thakker on July 28, 2015 in Northern Italy with only family and a handful of industry friends in attendance. According to a daily, it was Surveen’s dream to have a white wedding in a chapel located in a picturesque castle and Italy seemed like an apt choice. The couple was waiting for the right time to announce the wedding.

The actor will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web series, Haq Se, with Rajeev Khandelwal.