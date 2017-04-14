 Sushant Singh, Kirti Sanon are totally in love in first poster of Raabta | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 14, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Sushant Singh, Kirti Sanon are totally in love in first poster of Raabta

The first poster of Raabta, which features Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput, was unveiled on Friday. The film marks the directorial debut of producer Dinesh Vijan.

bollywood Updated: Apr 14, 2017 11:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Sushant Singh

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput on the first look poster of Raabta.

The first poster of Sushant Singh Rajput’s upcoming film Raabta, opposite Kriti Sanon, was released on Friday.

The poster features Kriti kissing Sushant as she hugs him from behind.

The film will mark the directorial debut of producer Dinesh Vijan. Raabta is being produced by Maddock films and T-Series, and is slated to release on June 9.

Post Sushant’s breakup with his long-time girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, there are rumours that he is seeing Kriti.

Read more

The first trailer of Raabta is expected to be released on April 17.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you