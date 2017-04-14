Sushant Singh, Kirti Sanon are totally in love in first poster of Raabta

The first poster of Sushant Singh Rajput’s upcoming film Raabta, opposite Kriti Sanon, was released on Friday.

The poster features Kriti kissing Sushant as she hugs him from behind.

The film will mark the directorial debut of producer Dinesh Vijan. Raabta is being produced by Maddock films and T-Series, and is slated to release on June 9.

Post Sushant’s breakup with his long-time girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, there are rumours that he is seeing Kriti.

The first trailer of Raabta is expected to be released on April 17.

