Sushant Singh Rajput doesn’t believe in dancing shirtless to promote a film

Sushant Singh Rajput feels that several gimmicks such as taking his shirt off, or dancing at an event to promote a film, can’t convince the audiences to go to the theatres.

“I personally don’t like the idea. I don’t think that film promotions, the way we do, do anything for anyone,” says Sushant.

The 32-year-old believes that movie trailers are the best way to convince the audience to watch a film. “Once you have established the date of release in the audience’s mind, that’s it. Then you are making constant reminders through your phones or the TV. And once the audience has seen the trailer, and if they don’t like it, I can dance on stage, I can take my shirt off —nothing will still convince them to watch that movie. Even if their friends tell them to watch the movie, they won’t. That’s why I think promotions don’t work,” he says.

However, Sushant whose film Raabta released last Friday, feels that filmmakers don’t want to leave any stone unturned in generating interest among audiences and therefore invest in promotional activities.

“I have seen many films, which have a good script and are entertaining, do less business as compared to a mediocre film which is also entertaining. So, we don’t know what might work. It could be a good script, item song or good promotion. In the end ,we do everything so that we don’t blame ourselves,” he laughs.

