Sushant Singh Rajput goes on a drive with rumoured girlfriend Kriti Sanon. See pics

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput went for a drive in his new Maserati Quattroporte on Tuesday in Mumbai. They are rumoured to have started dating in January 2017.

Apr 12, 2017
Sushant Singh Rajput

Kriti and Sushant will be soon seen together in Raabta.(Instagram/Kriti Sanon)

Sushant Singh Rajput took his Raabta co-star and rumoured girlfriend Kriti Sanon for a drive in his new car in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Sushant bought a Rs 1.5 crore Maserati Quattroporte three days ago and posted a picture of it on Instagram. “I’ve been playing with the miniature model of this car since I was a kid. It was about time to own the beast. Who’s up for a drive?,” he wrote.

Sushant looked dashing in a black t-shirt while Kriti wore a pretty white top with blue denims.

The two have allegedly been dating ever since the beginning of this year. However, both have been tight-lipped about their relationship. Kriti has often denied media reports of their relationship.

“You can’t plan a relationship. You connect with people or you don’t. I’m single, honestly. But I’m okay dating someone from the industry, a boyfriend would have to understand my profession and it’s not an easy one to understand unless you’re a part of it,” she had told DNA on March 27.

Kriti and Sushant will be next seen together in Raabta, directed by Dinesh Vijan.

