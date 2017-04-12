Sushant Singh Rajput goes on a drive with rumoured girlfriend Kriti Sanon. See pics

Sushant Singh Rajput took his Raabta co-star and rumoured girlfriend Kriti Sanon for a drive in his new car in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Sushant bought a Rs 1.5 crore Maserati Quattroporte three days ago and posted a picture of it on Instagram. “I’ve been playing with the miniature model of this car since I was a kid. It was about time to own the beast. Who’s up for a drive?,” he wrote.

I've been playing with the miniature model of this car since I was a kid. It was about time to own the beast. Who's up for a drive.?? #maserati #quattroporte 😍

Sushant looked dashing in a black t-shirt while Kriti wore a pretty white top with blue denims.

The two have allegedly been dating ever since the beginning of this year. However, both have been tight-lipped about their relationship. Kriti has often denied media reports of their relationship.

A post shared by sushantsinghrajput fan (@sushantsinghrajput1) on Apr 11, 2017 at 4:36am PDT

A post shared by MissKyra (@misskyra12) on Apr 11, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

“You can’t plan a relationship. You connect with people or you don’t. I’m single, honestly. But I’m okay dating someone from the industry, a boyfriend would have to understand my profession and it’s not an easy one to understand unless you’re a part of it,” she had told DNA on March 27.

Kriti and Sushant will be next seen together in Raabta, directed by Dinesh Vijan.

And its a schedule wrap!!! Wooohhooo! 👏🏻💃🏻🍻🍻 #SushantSinghRajput #Raabta #maddockfilms A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Jun 10, 2016 at 7:56am PDT

