Sushant Singh Rajput goes on a drive with rumoured girlfriend Kriti Sanon. See pics

Sushant Singh Rajput took his Raabta co-star and rumoured girlfriend Kriti Sanon for a drive in his new car in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Maserati ride with rabta costar #kritisanon. . Eventually he completed his one dream. . #dineshvijan also spotted there . . Raabta is on .❤❤ . #friendforever #kritisanon #SushantSinghRajput #sushant_ki_fan #maserati #car #drive #raabta #dineshvijan . @kritisanon . @sushantsinghrajput @sushantsinghrajput ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Sushant bought a Rs 1.5 crore Maserati Quattroporte three days ago and posted a picture of it on Instagram. “I’ve been playing with the miniature model of this car since I was a kid. It was about time to own the beast. Who’s up for a drive?,” he wrote.
Sushant looked dashing in a black t-shirt while Kriti wore a pretty white top with blue denims.
The two have allegedly been dating ever since the beginning of this year. However, both have been tight-lipped about their relationship. Kriti has often denied media reports of their relationship.
“You can’t plan a relationship. You connect with people or you don’t. I’m single, honestly. But I’m okay dating someone from the industry, a boyfriend would have to understand my profession and it’s not an easy one to understand unless you’re a part of it,” she had told DNA on March 27.
Kriti and Sushant will be next seen together in Raabta, directed by Dinesh Vijan.
