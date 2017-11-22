 Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan begin preparations for Kedarnath’s second schedule | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan begin preparations for Kedarnath’s second schedule

The duo shot for the first schedule in the holy city of Kedarnath. In early October, Abhishek took to social media to announce the first schedule wrap up.

bollywood Updated: Nov 22, 2017 20:55 IST
Sara Ali Khan is debuting in Bollywood with Kedarnath.
Sara Ali Khan is debuting in Bollywood with Kedarnath.(IANS)

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan have kick started their preparations for the second schedule of their highly anticipated film Kedarnath, that will mark the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter.

Director Abhishek Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture with the lead pair and wrote alongside, “Great 2 have these 2 back in the office again.. they seem to electrify the place everytime they come in.. prep starts on 2 nd sched #kedarnath #kedarnaththemovie #jaibholenath #shambhoo #sushantsinghrajput #saraalikhan #init2winit.”

The duo shot for the first schedule in the holy city of Kedarnath. In early October, Abhishek took to social media to announce the first schedule wrap up.

Produced by KriArj Entertainment, Kedarnath is scheduled for June 2018 release.

