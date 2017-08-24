Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan head out for dinner with Kedarnath team. See pics

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was spotted on a dinner with newcomer Sara Ali Khan in Mumbai. The two were accompanied by the team of their upcoming film, Kedarnath.

Sushant and Sara were spotted at Olive Bar and Kitchen on Wednesday with director Abhishek Kapoor and producers Prernaa Arora and Bhushan Kumar. Sara wore a pastel pink cut-sleeves top over a short skirt with cut-out work that she paired with nude pumps. Sushant wore a full-sleeves striped T-shirt.

Sara is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She will make her debut opposite Sushant in the film.

Kedarnath’s motion poster was revealed on Saturday. The 19-second teaser shows a trident, Lord Shiva’s trishul, with the majestic Himalayas in the background. The poster is captioned: “Love is a pilgrimage.”

Last Thursday, Abhishek Kapoor shared a picture of the lead pair in a script reading session at his place.

