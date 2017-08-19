Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath gets a motion poster. See it here

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput shared the first motion poster of his new film, Kedarnath, in which he will star opposite debutante Sara Ali Khan. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, is said to be a love story.

The 19-second teaser shows a trident, Lord Shiva’s trishul, with the majestic Himalayas in the background. The poster is captioned: “Love is a pilgrimage.”

Sushant and Sara’s pairing has been much talked about in recent months, making this film a keenly anticipated one.

On Thursday, Abhishek Kapoor shared a picture of the lead pair in a script reading session at his place.

The picture shows Sushant and Sara sitting across a table, deep in discussion.

To the uninitiated, Sara is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Sometime in June, the director had tweeted a picture of him and Sara at Kedarnath.

..and i had with me this beautiful bundle of energy #saraalikhan to start off this journey to the heart of #shiva #kedarnath @guyintheskypictures #jaibholenath 🙏 A post shared by Abhishek kapoor (@gattukapoor) on Jun 10, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

Speaking about casting Sara, Abhishek had earlier told Bombay Times, “Casting newcomers is a natural process. We will tell stories with those who fit our vision the best. Sara is a beautiful bundle of energy. The talent we bring in today will be the future of the industry.”

“Kedarnath is a love story that unfolds during the course of a pilgrimage,” he added.

