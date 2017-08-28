Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath shoot to begin on September 3
Sara Ali Khan's debut movie with Sushant Singh Rajput, Kedarnath will begin shooting on September 3.
Sara Ali Khan is all set to start the shoot for her Bollywood debut Kedarnath on September 3.
The film will see Sara opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.
The love story, set against the backdrop of Kedarnath, will be directed by Abhishek Kapoor.
Every film is the beginning of a new journey, new learnings and new relationships and this one is gonna be a celebration like none other.. with the blessings of the almighty lord #shiva, my partners @kriarj @balajimotionpictures & @guyintheskypictures share with u the 1st #kedarnathmotionposter . Spread the love guys #kedarnath #kedarnaththemovie #loveisapilgrimage @sushantsinghrajput #saraalikhan @pragyadav @iprernaarora @ektaravikapoor @kanika.d @ameet_trivedi @castingchhabra #amitabhbhattacharya #oneness #dancingyogi #jaibholenath🙏
Along with Balaji Motion Pictures and Guy in the Sky Pictures, KriArj Entertainment has partnered with T-Series.
“Kedarnath is a very prestigious film. It’s a love story set in the land of Shiva, of whom, I am strong believer. My devotion towards Lord Shiva is utmost and this further makes this film very special,” Bhushan Kumar said in a statement.
Kapoor, who is also a producer on the film said, “This coalition of producing partners has added tremendous value to our film, and we are grateful and excited to have their backing.”
The film marks the reunion of Sushant with Kapoor as they have previously worked together on the actor’s debut film Kai Po Che!.
Kedarnath is expected to arrive in cinemas in summer 2018.
