Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath shoot to begin on September 3

Sara Ali Khan is all set to start the shoot for her Bollywood debut Kedarnath on September 3.

The film will see Sara opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

The love story, set against the backdrop of Kedarnath, will be directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Along with Balaji Motion Pictures and Guy in the Sky Pictures, KriArj Entertainment has partnered with T-Series.

“Kedarnath is a very prestigious film. It’s a love story set in the land of Shiva, of whom, I am strong believer. My devotion towards Lord Shiva is utmost and this further makes this film very special,” Bhushan Kumar said in a statement.

..and i had with me this beautiful bundle of energy #saraalikhan to start off this journey to the heart of #shiva #kedarnath @guyintheskypictures #jaibholenath 🙏 A post shared by Abhishek kapoor (@gattukapoor) on Jun 10, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

Kapoor, who is also a producer on the film said, “This coalition of producing partners has added tremendous value to our film, and we are grateful and excited to have their backing.”

The film marks the reunion of Sushant with Kapoor as they have previously worked together on the actor’s debut film Kai Po Che!.

Kedarnath is expected to arrive in cinemas in summer 2018.

