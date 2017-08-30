Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan seek blessings at Kedarnath for Kedarnath. See pics

Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, Kedarnath, has been in the news ever since it was announced. The film’s announcement, its motion poster or the photos of its two leads together have all been received with a lot of enthusiasm.

Now that the duo is all set to start the shoot for this Abhishek Kapoor film, they decided to visit the shrine to seek the Lord’s blessings. Both Sara and Sushant were seen at Kedarnath and the pictures are now doing the rounds of internet.

According to the buzz, the film will showcase the floods of 2013 and how the human spirit persisted in the face of tragedy. Ekta Kapoor, the co-producer of Kedarnath, had earlier said, “When we heard the story, we knew this was it. It’s Sara’s debut opposite Sushant. That makes it a fresh pair and adds an edge to the project. Kedarnath is an emotional and riveting tale that blends India’s beauty with a love story from the heartland.”

Sara Ali Khan is expected to go deglam in the film which will start shooting on September 3. Along with Balaji Motion Pictures and Guy in the Sky Pictures, KriArj Entertainment has partnered with T-Series.

“Kedarnath is a very prestigious film. It’s a love story set in the land of Shiva, of whom, I am strong believer. My devotion towards Lord Shiva is utmost and this further makes this film very special,” Bhushan Kumar said in a statement.

The film marks the reunion of Sushant with Kapoor as they have previously worked together on the actor’s debut film, Kai Po Che! Kedarnath is expected to arrive in cinemas in the summer of 2018.